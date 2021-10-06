LODI (CBS13) — The phone lines are down at the Lodi Unified School District after a cyber-security incident took out their network, computers and phone lines on Monday.

The district would not confirm whether or not this was a ransomware attack or whether any student data was compromised, but this is not the first cyber security incident at the district.

Last year, Lodi Unified reported someone gained unauthorized access to student data – including names, addresses, and even medical information.

CBS13 recently reached out to the district as part of an investigation into how schools track and report these types of breaches, but the district did not respond to our request for information.

While there is no requirement that schools track or report most cyber security incidents, California Data Security Breach Notification Law does requires agencies report certain breaches of personal information.

Records reveal 25 schools reported breaches to the attorney general between 2012 and 2019. But that number skyrocketed, nearly doubling (49), in the past 15 months.

And that’s just reported incidents.

Notably, Lodi’s 2020 breach is not listed in the Attorney General’s database. The district previously said there was no evidence the information was misused.

When we asked why the breach was not reported to the AG, the district said: “We followed the advice of legal counsel in handling and responding to this issue.”

The law only applies to breaches impacting more than 500 people where information was “acquired” by an unauthorized person.

However, cyber security experts tell CBS13 that school breaches often go unreported because school mistakenly believe students were not compromised.

But student information from hundreds of these types of school breaches has been found for sale on the dark web – where kids’ information sells for a premium because they’re easy targets for identity thieves.

On Sunday night, Lodi Unified notified employees that a cybersecurity issue was impacting phone, network, and computer systems district-wide.

As of Tuesday, all network and computer systems remain down. Phones are working at all sites except the district office, Davis Elementary School, Ellerth E. Larson Elementary School, Lockeford Elementary School, Oakwood Elementary School and Tokay Colony.

All Lodi Unified schools are on fall break except Middle College High, Joe Serna Jr. Charter School and Valley Robotics Academy. Middle College High is operating as normal on Delta College’s campus using their network. Valley Robotics Academy is using hot spots on campus.