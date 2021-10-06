OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — Lindhurst High School was on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday morning due to an incident in a neighborhood nearby.
School officials say they were originally notified by law enforcement about an armed individual in the neighborhood near the campus. Students already on campus were placed on lockdown and families were told to keep their children away if they weren't already at school.
Law enforcement officials then notified the school that the person is not a threat to students. Still, the lockdown remained in effect as the situation continued.
According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, they had gotten a call from someone reporting their family member acting erratically. The caller also reported that the person may have a gun.
Deputies have located and made contact with the person and the lockdown can now be lifted, the sheriff’s office says.