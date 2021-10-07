CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Car Crash, Donner Lake

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Drivers can expect delays Thursday night on eastbound Interstate 80 just past the Donner Lake interchange after a box truck was involved in a crash.

The truck was jack-knifed across the highway, blocking all traffic. The route will be closed until further notice.

CalTrans is en route to tow and assist.

As of the moment, not much information is known about the condition of the driver or other vehicles involved.

This is a developing story.