SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parts of nearly two dozen counties will be impacted by public safety power shutoffs beginning Monday as the forecast shows for heightened fire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric confirmed Sunday evening.
Though portions of 20 counties will experience shutoffs, PG&E said the scope of the event was reduced to impact less than .5% of all the utility's customers. Approximately 25,000 customers were sent one-day notifications Sunday.
Restoration is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon with times varying for different locations.
Customers can look up their addresses here to see if they are in the impacted areas.
After some much-needed wet weather hit Northern California and the Sierra late this last week, high winds and dry conditions are expected in several areas across the state in the coming days. Strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning across the state.
Of the 22 counties seeing shutoffs, those in and around the Sacramento region include Yolo, Solano, Placer, Yuba, Stanislaus, Colusa, Tehama and Butte counties. The Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay, North Coast, Bay Area and Central Valley regions are that will be impacted.
Due to the projected forecast, a Red Flag Warning was issued for most of interior Northern California stretching down to the Bay Area. The warning will be in place from 11 p.m. Sunday night to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Multiple areas in our region have already started preparing for the event and shutoffs.
The UC Davis Fire Department said it is staffing extra equipment on campus to assist with any new fires in Yolo County.
The City of Fairfield announced a closure of various city properties from sunset Sunday to sunrise Wednesday. The closures apply to Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spyglass Open Space and the Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open Space.
See a full list of the affected counties below.
- Alameda: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers
- Butte: 1,342 customers, 98 Medical Baseline customers
- Colusa: 566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
- Contra Costa: 597 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers
- Fresno: 189 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers
- Glenn: 376 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
- Kern: 633 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers
- Kings: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Lake: 4,008 customers, 304 Medical Baseline customers
- Merced: 14 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Monterey: 854 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers
- Napa: 2,428 customers, 113 Medical Baseline customers
- Plumas: 309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
- San Benito: 84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
- San Luis Obispo: 223 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
- Santa Barbara: 27 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customer
- Shasta: 2,336 customers, 172 Medical Baseline customers
- Solano: 4,561 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers
- Sonoma: 87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
- Stanislaus: 30 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Tehama: 5,342 customers, 498 Medical Baseline customers
- Yolo: 515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers
Tribal Communities that will be impacted are as follows:
- Cortina Rancheria: 8 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
- Grindstone Rancheria: 50 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
- Middletown Rancheria: 34 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
- Mooretown Rancheria: 1 customer, 0 Medical Baseline customer
- Pit River Tribes: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers