SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Good Samaritans jumped in to help after a fiery crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near N. Meridian Road.
A big rig and a Caltrans tractor that was parked on the side of the freeway were involved in the crash. The tractor caught fire and was soon fully engulfed.
Several people pulled over, got out fire extinguishers, then tried to put out the fire.
Vacaville Fire crews also quickly responded to the scene and fully put the flames out.
The big rig drivers reported that he had swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off, but in the process struck a truck that was parked alongside the freeway.
California Highway Patrol says the tractor driver only suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash; the big rig driver wasn’t hurt.
Traffic backed up along westbound I-80 leading up to the crash scene.
Officers say the lanes will be closed through the morning.