ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — One person has died after a crash in Roseville early Monday morning.
The crash happened near Roseville Parkway and Rocky Ridge Drive.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up hitting a tree off the road.
Roseville police confirm that at least one person has died in the crash. No details about the person who died have been released at this point.
Investigators remain at the scene. Roseville Parkway at Rocky Ridge Drive remains closed for the time being due to the investigation.