YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A deadly head-on crash has a Yuba County road near Beale Air Force Base closed Tuesday morning.

The scene is along Hammonton-Smarville Road, east of Doolittle Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirms that a head-on collision occurred and at least one person has died.

No estimated time of reopening has been given. Drivers are being urged to use a different route.

Updates to follow.