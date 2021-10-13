SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s latest Hall of Fame inductees include an artist, two rock stars and gay marriage trailblazers.
Gov. Gavin Newsom inducted the 14th class to the state's hall of fame Tuesday night via a webcast.
The honorees included Grateful Dead singer Jerry Garcia, LGBTQ rights activists Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, sculpture artist Ruth Asawa, labor organizer Larry Itliong, and Mexican-American rock and roll musician Ritchie Valens of "La Bamba" fame.
More than 130 people have now been inducted into the California Hall of Fame since the start the honor in 2006.
People eligible for the California Hall of Fame need to have lived here for at least five years.