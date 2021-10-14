FOLSOM (CBS13) — Sergeant Tyler Vargas Andrews, part of the U.S. Marine Corps, underwent his 25th surgery Thursday morning. The Sergeant was injured in a deadly suicide bombing on Aug. 26 at Kabul Airport—the same attack that killed 13 U.S. service members, among which was Roseville’s Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee.

Sergeant Vargas Andrews is currently receiving emergency medical care at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. after starting his recovery process in Germany.

“Sergeant Vargas Andrews is the embodiment of the United States Marine Corps institutional core values of honor, courage, and commitment. As a young man, he knew he wanted to be a U.S. Marine and stayed true to that vision. While stationed in Kabul, Afghanistan, he shared the experience of re-uniting Afghan children with their families in a situation that was tenuous and chaotic, which brought him great joy and made his mission worthwhile,” said Cameron Andrews, Tyler’s Great Uncle.

Not only is Andrews a Folsom native, but he was an active member of the community before graduating high school in 2016 and joining the Marine Corps in 2017. He was a talented athlete and had a passion for baseball and soccer, the latter of which he played in several junior leagues, high school teams, and at Folsom Lake College.

Andrews is currently recovering from a left hip disarticulation and above right elbow amputation, along with several organ removal surgeries and severe internal damage.

His recovery is expected to take 12 to 24 months and will leave him with a lifetime of follow-up medical treatments and physical therapies.

Donations can be made for Andrews’ recovery at his GoFundMe page.

“The family expresses their sincere gratitude for all of the prayers, support, and fundraising efforts now underway to support Sergeant Vargas Andrews’ long-term recovery efforts. #tylerusmcstrong,” said Andrews’ Great Uncle.

