SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were burned in a structure fire on 41st Street, the Sacramento Fire Department said Friday night.
Firefighters said the building was a multi-story residential structure that suffered damage.
READ MORE: Halloween Thrills Return In NorCal As Haunted Houses Allowed Back Inside
Incident final: Residential building with multiple floors suffered fire damage and 2 victims were reported with burn injuries. Extent of injuries is unknown. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/2yS3DfHX4p
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 16, 2021
The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time, but the victims were provided medical care.READ MORE: Apple Hill Traffic Impacted By New Project Aimed To Make Highway 50 Safer
The fire department said the fire has been contained. The cause remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: Plane That Crashed In Wilton Was 1 Of 3 Of Its Kind In US
This is a developing story.