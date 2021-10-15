CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were burned in a structure fire on 41st Street, the Sacramento Fire Department said Friday night.

Firefighters said the building was a multi-story residential structure that suffered damage.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time, but the victims were provided medical care.

The fire department said the fire has been contained. The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.