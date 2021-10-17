CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Thousands of customers are without power in Carmichael due to another SMUD outage Sunday night.
According to the outage map on the SMUD website, 3,836 customers were without power as of 9:30 p.m. The outage occurred just before 9:15 p.m.READ MORE: First 'Bigger Snowfall' Of Season Expected In Sierra Through Monday Morning, NWS Says
The utility said power is estimated to be fully restored by 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but the outage is one of multiple that occurred Sunday evening as rain returned to the area. A weather system brought rain to the city and throughout Northern California and snow to the Sierra.
Earlier in the evening, approximately 23,000 SMUD customers were without power near Rancho Cordova and Mather Field due to a separate outage. Power for that outage has been fully restored.