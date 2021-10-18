SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) — Downtown Sacramento’s streak of dry weather has finally been broken.

A cold front passing through drought-stricken Northern California brought snow to the northern Sierra Nevada and rain, showers and drizzle elsewhere.

The Sierra snowfall was significant enough to impact travel over the higher passes, the National Weather Service said.

All chain controls have been dropped. That was a pretty wild ride for the first real storm of the year. This photo was taken at 3:38 am and at that time we had picked up 10” of snow at Soda Springs and I-80. Not to bad. pic.twitter.com/z3O6zmWVZP — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) October 18, 2021

Caltrans reported that Ebbets Pass on State Route 4, Monitor Pass on State Route 89 and Sonora Pass on State Route 108 were closed by inclement weather. Chain controls were activated on a section of Interstate 80.

By late Monday morning, the chain controls were dropped.

Measurable precipitation – 0.01 inch (0.03 centimeter) – Sunday evening in downtown Sacramento ended 212 consecutive days of no rain at that location, the weather service said.

The low pressure system that produced the precipitation was moving quickly toward the Great Basin.

The next round of rain in Northern California is expected to arrive Tuesday evening, followed by a “cavalcade of rain chances” in the mid-to-long-term forecast, the San Francisco Bay Area weather office said.

