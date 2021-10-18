RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A man from Riverbank pleaded guilty Monday to drug trafficking charges, prosecutors said.
Juan Carlos Cortez-Gomez, 51, arranged a methamphetamine sale with an FBI informant back in September 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Cortez-Gomez was arrested by officers upon arriving at the meeting location.
Investigators located 10 pounds of meth in his vehicle and he later admitted, in a statement, that he was planning to sell it, prosecutors said.
Cortez-Gomez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2022.