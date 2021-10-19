SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved a plan that would add more speed bumps in residential neighborhoods to slow down drivers.
The 2021 Speed Lump Project includes plans for more than 50 speed bumps across the city.
Bumps allow emergency vehicles and buses to pass through but require most other drivers to slow down.
Each speed lump costs about $4,000 on average.
The program would total about $208,000, including signage and striping, and it would be paid for with funding from the city’s Vision Zero Safety Program – so no money from the general fund would be used.