By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Early Thursday morning, a woman was shot during an argument near West Stockton Boulevard, said to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about the shooting and were able to intervene and transport the woman to the hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said that the cause of the shooting may have been an argument that escalated out of control.

No suspect name or description has been released by the police.

