Front Street Animal Shelters Waiving Fees To Reunite Lost Pets With OwnersThe Front Street Shelter says that owners need to provide proof of ownership to claim their lost pet.

2 hours ago

The Truth About Fixing PotholesWith rain comes potholes. On Alta Mesa Road in the town of Wilton, part of the street crumbled and drivers had to dodge a deep pothole in the middle of the road. Some were unlucky and have hit the deteriorating concrete.

2 hours ago

Storm Delays Dixie Fire Clean-UpThe powerful storm that moved through the area Sunday slowed recovery efforts on the Dixie Fire. The fire was contained after burning for three months. It is so muddy in places, they can't begin moving all the ash or preparing fire suppression lines. They say to expect crews around fire lines for several weeks at least.

2 hours ago

Palisades Tahoe Opening Up FridayPalisades Tahoe will be opening up on Friday because of all the snow from the storm. Three feet feel in the region Northstar will open their doors for ski season as well. Businesses that were once facing staffing shortages are now rushing to be ready for winter

2 hours ago

High-Pressure Gas Leak Closes Stretch Of Road In North Lake TahoeThe closure is between the 28/267 intersection in Kings Beach and National Avenue, less than 2 miles of SR-28.

2 hours ago