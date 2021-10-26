RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A tow truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova last week, police say.
Rancho Cordova police say, late in the morning on Oct. 21, a hit-and-run crash was reported near the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Zinfandel Drive. No injuries were reported, but officers soon discovered that the suspect's vehicle was none other than a regional tow truck.
With the help of the tow truck company, officers were able to track down the vehicle in a city nearby.
Officers say the tow truck driver, whose name has not been released, showed signs of being under the influence.
The tow truck driver has since been arrested and is facing charges of hit-and-run and DUI. The vehicle has also been returned to the company, police say.
Officers would like to remind anyone who sees a possibly impaired driver on the road to immediately call 911.