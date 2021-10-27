OAKLAND (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Alameda County on Wednesday getting his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.
Newsom was one of the nearly 15 million people whose first dose was the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.READ MORE: City Of Sacramento Reports 79% Of Employees Have Been Vaccinated For COVID-19
People who are 18 and older and who got Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot, as long they were vaccinated two or more months ago.READ MORE: Possible Suspect In July Modesto Homicide Captured On Video Walking Away From Scene
So, on Wednesday, Newsom got the Moderna vaccine booster.
Winter is coming. Get your booster.
Health experts say people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can mix and match their booster, either getting the Pfizer or Moderna version.MORE NEWS: Search On For Suspect In Armed Robbery Outside Stockton Dispensary
According to the CDC, adults who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine only need to get a booster at this time if they are 65 years or older – or if they live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or if they work or live in high-risk settings.