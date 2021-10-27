MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in identifying a possible suspect who was seen walking away from a homicide scene in July.
Modesto police say, early in the morning on July 9, 2021, 38-year-old Austin Adams was shot and killed along the 400 block of Vine Street.
Video surveillance released on Wednesday shows a possible suspect walking away from the area just after the shooting, detectives say.
No other details about the possible suspect have been released. From the video he appears to have been wearing a red hat, blue shirt and black pants.
Detectives have not commented on any possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about who the suspect might be is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.