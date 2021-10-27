CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Recipe Contest
http://www.davisfarmtoschool.org/national-farm-to-school-month

Zombie Ride
http://www.zombiebikeparade.com
Facebook: @ZombieBikeRideDavis
Instagram: zombie_bike_ride_davis

Ancient Harvest

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter: @ancientharvest

Veggie Month Recipes

Ancient Harvest Sloppy Joe’s
ancientharvest.com/ancientharvestrecipe/sloppy-joes/

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Ancient Harvest Quinoa Traditional Quinoa
  • ¼ green bell pepper – diced
  • ½ yellow onion – diced
  • 1 Roma tomato -diced
  • 2 cloves garlic – minced
  • ½ pack alternative ground meat of choice
  • 1 cup tomato sauce of choice
  • ⅓ cup water
  • Dash of vegan Worcestershire (can sub with soy sauce)
  • 1 tsp Red chili flakes
  • 1 tsp Chili powder
  • 1 tsp Gar powder
  • 1 tsp Paprika
  • 1 tsp Sugar
  • Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions

  • Cook quinoa according to package directions in a rice cooker or pot.
  • Add bell pepper, onion, tomato and garlic and sauté until fragrant.
  • Add in your alternative meat and seasonings and cook meat according to package directions.
  • Add in your seasonings a cup of quinoa to make this protein-packed!
  • Add tomato sauce, Worcestershire, and water and bring to a low simmer
Ancient Harvest Air Fryer Polenta Chips
Fry up these polenta fries in no time with this air fryer recipe by @realfoodwithgratitude.

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 package of Ancient Harvest Heat-and-Eat Polenta Basil and Garlic
  • ¼ tablespoon Olive Oil (or oil of choice)
  • Pinch of Sea Salt and Black Pepper

Directions

  • Heat up air fryer to 400 degrees
  • Cut ends off of polenta tube
  • Cut polenta into fries (cut in half then in quarters then cut again, depending on the thickness you want)
  • Spray with choice of oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper
  • Cook in the air fryer for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown

Douglas Wolk
https://randomhouse.box.com/s/jl0ff4l28w956crf3am7zip4azcu4h72

Craft Fair
October 31st 10:00a-1:00p
All Hallows’ Craft Fair & Carnival
IG/FB- Sac Vendor Connect

Healing Kung Fu
http://www.healingkungfu.com
Instagram @healingkungfu

Vitality Bowls
3988 Douglas Blvd. #130
Roseville
916.771.4137

Roseville Açaí Bowls