SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspected catalytic converter thief was arrested at his Sacramento County residence after he reportedly left his ID at the scene of the crime.

At around 7:32 a.m. on October 21, someone called 911 to report that the catalytic converter on his vehicle had been stolen earlier that morning in the area of Turner Road and Hedge Avenue, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Statement. The caller said he found a California identification card and a partial reciprocating saw blade under his vehicle. The ID card reportedly belonged to Timothy Andrew Eccel, 34, of Sacramento County.

When investigators searched Eccel’s identity, they discovered he was on parole until 2023 for a first-degree burglary conviction after he’d served six months behind bars.

Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies went to Eccel’s home, detained him, and conducted a parole search. They then reportedly found a reciprocating saw on the front passenger seat of his vehicle. Attached to the saw, they say they found a blade that was the same size, shape, and color as the one found under the victim’s vehicle.

Detectives also say they found a laptop computer on Eccel’s bed with markings that indicate it is or was the property of the San Juan Unified School District. Neither Eccel nor anyone in the residence is associated with the school district.

Eccel was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of felony grand theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and a parole hold.

Detectives say they are investigating the school district laptop to see if it was stolen.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding the theft of catalytic converters to contact us at 916-874-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip using their online form.