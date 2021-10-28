Christmas Tree Shortage? Yes. Turkey Shortage? Unlikely For CaliforniaIt's not even Halloween and already there's a warning about turkey and Christmas tree shortages. Few industries are immune to supply chain issues nationwide. Holiday favorites, like Christmas trees or Thanksgiving turkeys on the table are no exception. Well, sort of.

6 hours ago

Can Social Media Company Help Find Reno Hiker Missing In California?The sister of a missing Reno woman is asking TikTok to find her the woman? She made her last post from the Shasta-Trinity Forest before she disappeared.

7 hours ago

Record Rain Drives Pests Into HomesThere is a creepy-crawly side effect of last weekend's storm. As Sacramento dries out, the cockroaches are coming out.

7 hours ago

Softball Team Wants To Rebuild After Facility Collapses During StormThe roof of the PS33 academy in Rancho Cordova collapsed when heavy rain hammered the region. The owners say photos of the aftermath don't do the damage justice.

7 hours ago

Sacramento City Council Could Start Future Meetings With Land Acknowledgement PledgeA big city is about to make a big change that could make its city council meetings even longer. But those pushing for the change say it's a history lesson that's long overdue.

7 hours ago