SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man has died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Elverta Road early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened a little before 2:30 a.m. near Gibson Ranch.
California Highway Patrol officers say it appears the driver of a truck was speeding down the road between 70-90 mph.
For some reason, the truck then went onto the gravel portion of the shoulder and lost control. The truck then crashed into a pole at a high rate of speed.
Officers say one person, a male, was killed in the crash. A second person, also male, was rushed to the hospital but the extent of his injuries was not known.
On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 40-year-old Rubin Lamarr Staton.
Investigators are reviewing camera footage of the incident.