TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Snow from this week’s storm is pushing some Sierra ski resorts to open earlier than planned.
Palisades Tahoe is now set to open on Friday – a full month ahead of schedule. They will be open weekends only until full-time operations kick off Nov. 24.READ MORE: River City High School Gets 2nd Anonymous Call About Shooting Threat; Campus On Soft Lockdown
Boreal and Mammoth are also opening on Friday ahead of schedule.READ MORE: Walmart Aiming To Hire Thousands Of Permanent Supply Chain Workers; Sacramento Hiring Event Set For Nov. 3-4
Mount Rose is expected to announce its new opening date soon. The base of Mount Rose saw more than three feet of snow over the weekend.MORE NEWS: 17 Fully Outfitted Drones Now Helping Sacramento Metro Fire Respond To Fires, Floods, Search & Rescues
Crews are now clearing ice and snow off the chair lifts, packing down snow and preparing snow-making machines.