WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Students and parents are on edge following weeks of various school threats across the region.

Just earlier this month, officers were quick to respond to Woodcreek High School following a threat about someone showing up to campus to hurt another student. The threat was unfounded.

“It’s just ridiculous it should be solved,” a student said

“It’s pretty frustrating and scary,” a parent said.

Just Wednesday, threats of violence led to extra patrols at Jesuit High School and at River City High School, which was targeted again Thursday with an anonymous call threatening violence.

“So, when my daughter is texting me saying that there is a lockdown—a hard lockdown—yesterday and then a soft one again it makes me not want to have her here,” said Melanie Cantu, a parent.

So, what goes into investigating a school threat to determine its validity? Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness says the first step is looking for anybody who may be in harm’s way based on the nature of the threat. Then, investigators will measure the credibility of that threat and talk with school administrators who know the routine of the campus and what’s been happening in the days prior to the threat.

John says appropriate safeguards will always be put in place and every threat will be taken seriously until proven otherwise.

“The consequences of failing to act appropriately are extraordinarily high,” he said.

Michael Madden says two days of threats to his son’s campus is unnerving and is thinking of pulling him from classes for the rest of the week.

“[I’m] very concerned, especially because my son is thriving this year with his grades and band and I don’t know if I want to bring him to school tomorrow,” Michael said.