By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Cosumnes Oaks High School, Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Cosumnes Oaks High School is under a precautionary lockdown on Friday after officials got a report of a weapon on campus.

According to a message from Principal Johnny Jauregui sent to parents, both Cosumnes Oaks and Elizabeth Pinkerton Elementary went on a precautionary lockdown after they got the report.

The Elk Grove Unified School District Safety and Security division as well as the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are at the school investigating.

Officials are urging parents to not go to campus. All students are safe, Jauregui wrote.