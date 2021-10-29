ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Cosumnes Oaks High School is under a precautionary lockdown on Friday after officials got a report of a weapon on campus.
We are aware of the precautionary lockdown at Cosumnes Oaks HS. EGUSD Safety and Security and @sacsheriff are the agencies that handle the schools. They are at the school and have not requested our assistance at this time other than our two officers assigned to the EGUSD. pic.twitter.com/oLjp0gKs0J
— EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) October 29, 2021
According to a message from Principal Johnny Jauregui sent to parents, both Cosumnes Oaks and Elizabeth Pinkerton Elementary went on a precautionary lockdown after they got the report.
The Elk Grove Unified School District Safety and Security division as well as the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are at the school investigating.
Officials are urging parents to not go to campus. All students are safe, Jauregui wrote.