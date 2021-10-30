GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Officers are looking for anyone who might have information about a fatal hit-and-run crash in Grass Valley.
On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., CHP received the report of a crash on Alta Street and Dolores Drive. Officers say the victim, a female, was riding her skateboard when she was struck by a vehicle.
Officers believe the vehicle is a Nissan with front-end damage, possibly including to its grille and headlights.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email acole@chp.ca.gov or call CHP dispatchers at (916) 861-1300.