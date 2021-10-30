Sacramento's Housing Market Becomes Nation's Least AffordableSacramento has topped the list of least affordable home markets in the country. The median new home construction price is $650,000.

11 minutes ago

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Dedicated in RosevilleA new monument in Roseville honors the families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military. On Saturday (10/30) the Roseville Police Honor Guard Team and police officials celebrated the opening of the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the Roseville Cemetery.

17 minutes ago

Local Chinese-American WWII Vets Honored With Congressional Gold MedalDozens of Chinese-American World War II veterans are finally getting the recognition they deserve, more than 70 years later. More than 100 veterans from the Bay Area and Sacramento were honored for their sacrifice and service. They received the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress's highest honor.

20 minutes ago

Sac State Students Assaulted, Robbed On CampusSac State police are asking for the public's help to catch three men accused of assaulting three student overnight.

32 minutes ago

One Victim Of Sacramento Halloween Party Mass Shooting Identified As Terrance LongInvestigators say that more than 50 shots were fired at the Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball. The event filled with hundreds of people was promoted on social media featuring Oakland rapper All Black and was located just yards from a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office building. A bartender at the party said her friend Terrance Long was shot and killed.

35 minutes ago