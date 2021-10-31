SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was in critical condition after being shot at the Walmart along Florin Road Sunday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
The shooting happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. There has been no arrest, and a description of the suspect was not yet available.READ MORE: Trick-Or-Treaters Back In Action This Halloween Night In Roseville
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was critical but stable and was still in surgery as of 10:30 p.m. His identity is unknown at this time, but he was described as an adult man.READ MORE: Sugar Rush With Shot In Arm: Group Uses Halloween Event To Get More People Vaccinated
It is unclear if the shooting happened inside the store or outside.
No further information was available at this time.MORE NEWS: Investigators Still Searching For Suspect In Deadly Sacramento-Area Halloween Party Shooting