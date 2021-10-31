CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was in critical condition after being shot at the Walmart along Florin Road Sunday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. There has been no arrest, and a description of the suspect was not yet available.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was critical but stable and was still in surgery as of 10:30 p.m. His identity is unknown at this time, but he was described as an adult man.

It is unclear if the shooting happened inside the store or outside.

No further information was available at this time.

