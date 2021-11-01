VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — A man has been arrested twice in Valley Springs over the past eight days – with deputies saying they allegedly found him dozens of grams of methamphetamine each time.
The first arrest happened early in the morning back on Oct. 15. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, deputies were out on patrol in the Valley Springs area when they noticed a suspicious-looking car with no plates parked near a closed business along Nove Way.
Deputies contacted the driver – 43-year-old San Francisco resident William Alexander Benton – and a K9 soon helped them locate 39.81 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Nearly two dozen hypodermic needles were also discovered, deputies say.
Benton was cited on misdemeanor drug charges and then released at the scene that night.
However, deputies again ran into him on the night of Oct. 23 near the West Point Veterans Hall. Again, deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle in the front parking lot and soon found Benton inside.
This time, a search of Benton's car uncovered 33.8 grams of methamphetamine as well as one hypodermic needled. Further, deputies noticed several other items that led them to suspect the sale of illegal drugs.
Benton was arrested and has since been booked into jail on drug possession and other charges.