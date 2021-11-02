DAVIS (CBS13) — A historic but currently vacant building in Davis was damaged in a fire on Monday.
City of Davis Fire Department crews say they responded to 226 F Street just before 5 p.m. to battle flames that had erupted inside. The building is the former site of Bistro 33 restaurant and is Davis' historic city hall.
No one was found inside the building and no injuries were reported over the course of the fire, authorities say.
Firefighters say it appears the flames originated from the first floor of the building. There has been no word on the extent of the damage.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.