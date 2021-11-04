SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento restaurant is temporarily closed because of a cockroach infestation.
According to county records, Florez Bar & Grill in Land Park was closed three times in one week — the latest time being on Oct. 29 — after inspectors found roaches.
The bugs were reportedly discovered by handwashing sinks and in a dishwasher.
The county said there have been at least 10 people who have reported foodborne illnesses. The county said its Environmental Management Department received two reports — one for one individual and another for a group of nine — of people getting sick after eating at the restaurant on October 17.
Now, Florez Bar & Grill has to pass a re-inspection before it can reopen, but the county said Wednesday afternoon that the restaurant has not yet reached out to request one.