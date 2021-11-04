SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — To meet the demands of an ever-growing supply chain crisis, Walmart is hiring thousands of workers across 38 states – including right here in Sacramento.

Rian Rancatore was one of the first in line for a hiring event on Wednesday at the Walmart distribution center.

“I’ve worked at Dollar General for the last year and I’ve decided I want to try something different for work,” Rancatore said, speaking through a sign language translator.

He’s looking at what’s next when it comes to his career.

“I’ve worked as a loader, I’ve worked in many different departments, scanning and freight,” Rancatore said.

There are plenty of jobs out there, but Rancatore – who is deaf – says communicating is a challenge.

“There has been a lot of different buildings and industries being built up in the area, so I do have options. But getting in deep contact with people has been some of the struggles,” Rancatore said.

That’s one of the reasons why Walmart put together the national ring event, where applicants could meet with people in-person and get a tour.

A 1.2 million square-foot facility just north of Sacramento International Airport opened in August and immediately hired 150 employees. But that number doubled in two months thanks to incentives.

“We are now offering the associate $2 premium pay on top of their base pay, and Walmart has just come out with 100 percent tuition fee so that will cover all their tuition if they want to go to school as well,” said Luis Calderon, an HR manager with Walmart.

Now they are looking for 86 more people for the peak holiday shopping season.

“I just had a baby six months ago, so I’m just going back to work,” said Justine Stipple, another applicant who attended Wednesday’s hiring event.

Positions open include lift drivers, order fillers, shipping loaders, diesel techs, drivers, along with all kinds of warehouse workers. All positions are full-time and qualify for benefits.

Walmart’s hiring event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the distribution center along 7000 Powerline Road. People can also apply online.