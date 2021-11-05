PARENTS:
Find out how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your child.
Menu
Sports
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Man, Woman Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Stockton
Officers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Stockton that left a woman and a man dead on Friday morning.
15 minutes ago
CHP: Large Manure Spill On Highway 50 In Sacramento Took 3+ Hours To Clean Up
Clean-up crews spent the morning shoveling manure off of Highway 50 after a dump truck had to make a quick stop to avoid crashing. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Friday Afternoon Forecast - Nov. 5, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
5 hours ago
News
News Sections
All News
Local News
Sacramento
Stockton
California
Coronavirus
Crime
Health
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Consumer
Only on CBS13
CBS13 Investigates
Learning Curve
Call Kurtis
Latest Headlines
Poll: Are You Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot?
Are you planning to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot?
Suspect In High-Speed Chase Linked To Elk Grove Home Burglary
Officers located guns and stolen items at the home of a suspect who led a high-speed pursuit and was linked to an Elk Grove burglary, police said on Thursday.
Woodland Mobile Home Fire Kills Woman, 2 Dogs
A woman and two dogs died after a mobile home fire in Woodland this week.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Send Weather Photos
Latest Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast - Nov. 5, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
5 hours ago
Friday Weather Forecast - Nov. 5, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
10 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 11/4/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
23 hours ago
Thursday Afternoon Forecast - Nov. 4, 2021
Find out when we're expecting a little more wet weather.
1 day ago
Sports
Sports Sections
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Latest Sports Headlines
Browns-Bengals Preview: 'Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,' Says CBS Sports' Amy Trask
In the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.
NFL Week 9 AFC West Preview: Against Broncos, 'Cowboys Come Away With Win Sunday No Problem'
In a surprising season in the AFC West, can the struggling Broncos slow down the high-flying Cowboys and keep pace in the division?
Kings' Richaun Holmes Fined $15K For Tossing Headband Into Stands
Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes was fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the stands during Wednesday night's win over the Pelicans.
Giants Star Buster Posey Leaves His Heart In San Francisco
Buster Posey, the face of the San Francisco Giants dynastic run of three World Series titles, announced Thursday he was retiring from the game after 13 seasons, leaving behind countless heartbroken fans who admired his quiet, humble manner and stellar play.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Browns-Bengals Preview: 'Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,' Says CBS Sports' Amy Trask
In the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.
Michael C. Hall Describes The 'Scary Surprise' Of Sliding Back Into The Mind Of Dexter Morgan For 'Dexter: New Blood'
Michael C. Hall discusses 'Dexter: New Blood' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 7th.
SHOWTIME Will Premiere Brand New Documentary 'ATTICA' On Saturday, November 6th
SHOWTIME will air 'ATTICA' on Saturday, November 6th at 9PM ET/PT.
'Adele One Night Only' Set List Revealed For November 14th Special
CBS has revealed the set list for Adele One Night Only, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, November 14th at 8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT on CBS or available to stream on-demand with Paramount+.
Sydney Segal Says It Was An 'Honor For America' To Watch Her Compete On 'Survivor 41'
Despite being on TV for over two decades, 'Survivor' still finds a way to deliver firsts. Last night 'Survivor 41' did just that as Sydney Segal became the first player to use a "Shot In The Dark" at Tribal Council.
Annaleigh Ashford Brings Comedy To 'B Positive' With A Side Of Giving
Annaleigh Ashford takes over a brand new season of 'B Positive' on CBS.
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Man, Woman Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Stockton
Officers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Stockton that left a woman and a man dead on Friday morning.
15 minutes ago
CHP: Large Manure Spill On Highway 50 In Sacramento Took 3+ Hours To Clean Up
Clean-up crews spent the morning shoveling manure off of Highway 50 after a dump truck had to make a quick stop to avoid crashing. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Friday Afternoon Forecast - Nov. 5, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
5 hours ago
Sikh Festival Kicks Off In Yuba City
In the past, the festivities have drawn 100,000 from all over the world.
5 hours ago
Pfizer Announces Results From Experimental COVID-19 Pill
The pill showed an 89 percent reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death.
5 hours ago
More
CBS13 News Team
Send Weather Photos
Send a News Tip
Contests
Links & Numbers On CBS13
See What's On CBS13
About Us
Contact Us
Volunteer For Call Kurtis
Paramount+
CBSN Sacramento
Watch Now
Poll: Are You Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot?
November 5, 2021 at 4:40 pm
Filed Under:
Booster Shot
,
Coronavirus Vaccine
Take Our Poll