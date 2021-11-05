PARENTS:Find out how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your child.
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Turlock High School, Turlock News

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Police say a suspect is in custody after an incident at Turlock High School on Friday morning.

Turlock police say the school remains on lockdown as they process the scene for evidence, but the incident is now under control.

Exactly what kind of incident took place at the school has not been detailed.

No other suspects are sought, police say.

Updates to follow.