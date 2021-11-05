TURLOCK (CBS13) — Police say a suspect is in custody after an incident at Turlock High School on Friday morning.
*ATTN* An incident occurred at Turlock High School this morning and is now under control. Ofcs are on scene. 1 susp was taken into custody by SRO. There are no other susps at this time. The school is still on lock down while we are processing the scene for evidence. @TurlockUSD pic.twitter.com/gCl1spAMQM
— Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) November 5, 2021
Turlock police say the school remains on lockdown as they process the scene for evidence, but the incident is now under control.
Exactly what kind of incident took place at the school has not been detailed.
No other suspects are sought, police say.
Updates to follow.