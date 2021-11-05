WOODLAND (CBS13) — A woman and two dogs died after a mobile home fire in Woodland this week.
The Woodland Fire Department confirmed on Friday that crews were dispatched to the Casa Del Sol mobile home park along East Street on Tuesday for reports of the blaze.
The woman was found still alive in the living room of the mobile home surrounded by flames and heavy smoke. She died from her injuries Wednesday morning at UC Davis Medical Center, officials said.
Four other dogs were found alive and were taken into custody by Yolo County Animal services and treated for their injuries at an area veterinary hospital.
At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.