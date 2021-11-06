Sacramento PD K9 'Ranger' Stabbed By Wanted SuspectOfficers tried to contact a suspect who had an active felony warrant for stalking and a threats charge. This happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the suspect’s home along 9th Avenue. Sacramento police said the suspect fled out the back door and was met by an officer and his K9 partner Ranger. During the attempted arrest, the suspect allegedly stabbed Ranger in the abdomen. Ranger is expected to make a full recovery

9 minutes ago

Woman Arrested On Homicide Charges For Allegedly Shooting Teen In FairfieldOn Thursday just after noon, Fairfield Police Dispatch received a call of a man down in the 1000 block of Tyler Street. Fairfield Police and Fire went to the address and found a 19-year-old suffering male who had been shot, according to a police department statement. The next day, police arrested Kamaria Strange, 24, of San Pablo. Kamari was booked into the Solano County Jail on the charge of homicide.

27 minutes ago

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crashing, Falling Off I-5/Hwy. 50 Connector In SacramentoAccording to the CHP, around 3:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was riding with a group of other riders on the southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound Highway 50 connector when, according to a witness, drifted to the left side of the road, hit the left side of the bridge or guardrail and went over the side. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

34 minutes ago

Saturday Morning Forecast - 11/6/21Jordan Segundo has the latest weather forecast fort he Sacramento region.

3 hours ago

Oroville Declares COVID IndependenceThe city of Oroville is getting national attention for announcing they will not follow controversial orders issued by the governor or president. The fight stems from a number of federal and state pandemic protection mandates.

19 hours ago