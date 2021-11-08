ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Parts of downtown Roseville will be closed for the next two days as work crews remove outdoor seating areas.
The extra spaces were installed in 2020 to help with restaurant occupancy during the COVID-19 pandemic. But with regular indoor business now resuming, the decks are being removed.
Businesses that expanded outdoor dining on privately-owned property aren't being impacted.
Roseville officials say public parking spaces that were previously covered by the dining decks will be available for use again by Wednesday.
Other cities, like Davis, are still debating whether or not they will remove the extra outdoor seating areas.