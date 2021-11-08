RACKERBY (CBS13) — An investigation into a stolen dump truck has led deputies to a stash of other stolen vehicles in Yuba County.
Back on Oct. 29, a brazen burglary was caught on camera at the Browns Valley Irrigation District. The thieves broke into the district's yard and managed to drive off with a dump truck, along with a long list of tools.
Yuba County Sheriff's detectives later got word that the stolen dump was spotted at a property along the 7600 block of Silva Path in the community of Rackerby.
On Friday, detectives served a search warrant at that Silva Path property. Authorities not only discovered the stolen dump truck, the sheriff’s office says, but also a stolen pontoon boat from Butte County, a water truck stolen from San Jose, and a camp trailer stolen from Redding.
Hubert Townshend, 53, was arrested in connection to the case. He has been booked into Yuba County Jail and is facing charges of possession of stolen property and auto theft.
In total, about $40,000 worth of stolen property was recovered. However, detectives say they are still searching more stolen property linked to the suspect.