CHP Release Dashcam Video Of Officers Shooting Man In DixonCHP dashcam video obtained exclusively by CBS13 is providing some answers tonight, nine months after CHP officers shot and killed a 29-year-old man in Solano County. It took investigators three days to reveal the identity of Karl Walker after he died in the shooting off of I-80 in Dixon. Investigators are finally releasing the footage showing what led up to the deadly shooting.

22 minutes ago

Tree Trimmer Has Horrifying Accident Dozens Of Feet Up In Citrus HeightsHe performed his own one-armed rescue, after a chainsaw accident in a tree left his other arm almost completely severed. Now a tree trimmer is recovering in the hospital after the job went horribly wrong in Citrus Heights.

46 minutes ago

Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Driver In Arden Arcade AreaAt around 9:45 p.m. a dark blue vehicle was reportedly traveling eastbound on Marconi Ave. at a high rate of speed when it hit a male pedestrian at Marconi Avenue and Becerra Wy. dragging the pedestrian down the street, according to CHP.

1 hour ago

Family Of Man Shot And Killed By CHP Reacts To Dashcam Video Of IncidentNine months after a deadly CHP shooting, the family of Karl Walker is reacting to the video showing the final moments of his life. The family tells CBS13 they do not believe CHP officers did enough to de-escalate the situation.

1 hour ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 11/9/21Here are the top stories of the evening from CBS13.

2 hours ago