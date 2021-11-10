SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A family favorite is returning to Sacramento later this week.
The Downtown Sacramento ice rink is scheduled to open on Friday, with a soft opening set for Thursday.
Like years past, the ice rink will be set up at 7th and K Streets – just steps away from the Golden 1 Center. It will be operating Tuesdays through Sundays until January 2022, weather permitting.
Tickets for the ice rink will cost $13 per skater during regular hours and $15 per skater during holiday hours. Kids 6 and under will cost $6 per ticket.