ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested an attempted burglary suspect who was trying the doors of at least two homes near Roseville.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Nov. 5, a resident along Old Country Road got an alert from his front door camera that someone was trying to get in. As seen in the video, the suspect walks up and appears to try and open the door.

After several attempts to open the door, the suspect then walks off.

However, that same suspect then drove to a home along Northranch Way nearby and again tried to open the front door.

This time, the homeowner opened the door – with the suspect then trying to push his way inside. The homeowner managed to stop the suspect from getting in, then closed the door and called authorities.

That second attempt was also all captured on a front door camera.

Deputies responded and found the suspect still sitting at the front door of the second home. He allegedly resisted being detained, but was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect has since been identified as 36-year-old Clovis resident Andrew Ott. He’s facing charges of attempted burglary and resisting arrest.