ALBANY, Ore. (AP/CBS13) — A Northern California man was among two arrested after law enforcement seized about $2.2 million in marijuana found stuffed in plastic bags in a U-Haul truck on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon, police said Thursday.
On Nov. 3, a detective with the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team was traveling south on I-5 when he encountered a 26-foot (8-meter) U-Haul box truck and became aware of a strong odor of marijuana, according to a news release from Albany police.READ MORE: Fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee Honored At Veteran's Day Ceremony In Lincoln
Police said the detective coordinated with law enforcement agencies to have the truck stopped. The two men in the truck said they were hauling furniture. Police said the smell of marijuana was overwhelming and they found the truck to be full of large black plastic garbage bags of pot.READ MORE: Nightmare In Newcastle: Suspects Steal Car With Baby Inside, Then Crash During Pursuit
Police said they arrested Vidal Gonzales-Tetlctle of Hermiston, Ore., and Jose Guadalupe-Alatorre, of Redway, Calif., in Humboldt County, on suspicion of unlawful possession and delivery of marijuana and criminal conspiracy. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys to comment on their behalf.MORE NEWS: Draft California Political Maps Would Reshape Key Districts
Members of the narcotics team who later searched the vehicle found 2,800 pounds (1,270 kilograms) of pot and components of a marijuana grow, according to police.