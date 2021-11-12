CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:San Joaquin County

LATHROP (CBS13) — A 37-year-old Lathrop man is under arrest on suspicion of sexually assaulting two people at a party.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they were recently contacted by two females who reported that they were sexually assaulted at a party in Lathrop. Juan Zarco Sandoval was identified as the suspect.

After an investigation, detectives obtained a $1,500,00 warrant against Sandoval and showed up at his 10300 block of Manthey Road home on Wednesday.

Sandoval has now been arrested and is facing charges of rape, attempted rape of a minor, and a count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.