LATHROP (CBS13) — A 37-year-old Lathrop man is under arrest on suspicion of sexually assaulting two people at a party.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they were recently contacted by two females who reported that they were sexually assaulted at a party in Lathrop. Juan Zarco Sandoval was identified as the suspect.
After an investigation, detectives obtained a $1,500,00 warrant against Sandoval and showed up at his 10300 block of Manthey Road home on Wednesday.
Sandoval has now been arrested and is facing charges of rape, attempted rape of a minor, and a count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.