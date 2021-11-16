SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento city council is expected to discuss on Tuesday a new ordinance that could allow homeless people to sue the city.
However, the ordinance would also allow the city to clear camps.READ MORE: Railcar Catches Fire In Stockton, Crews Expect It To Smolder For Several Days
Under the proposed “Right to Housing” ordinance, homeless people would be offered two different types of housing – like a shelter, trailer, tiny home, Safe Ground tent camp spot, or hotel room.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?
If the person refuses, the city would be able to clear their camp.MORE NEWS: Harry Styles Tells Sacramento Woman To Quit Job At Concert
The city would be required to provide enough shelter beds for everyone, or homeless people could sue.