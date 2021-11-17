SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Oak Park Wednesday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Sacramento police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. It happened at 42nd Street and Broadway.READ MORE: Sacramento Police Locate Shooting Victim Just Blocks Away From Upper Land Park Double Homicide
A CBS13 crew at the scene confirmed three vehicles were involved. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash and if any other people were injured.READ MORE: Vandals And Thieves Delay Opening Of Beloved Holiday Folsom Ice Rink
Sacramento police said the roadway is expected to be closed for some time while they work the scene.MORE NEWS: 8-Year-Old Isabel Martin's Death In Upper Land Park Double Homicide Shocks Community
More updates to follow.
🚨Traffic Advisory: Area of 42nd St./Broadway-major injury vehicle accident. Please use alternative routes. This thread will be updated when new information is available. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/qXOvSKKUWz
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 18, 2021