SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Oak Park Wednesday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Sacramento police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. It happened at 42nd Street and Broadway.

A CBS13 crew at the scene confirmed three vehicles were involved. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash and if any other people were injured.

Sacramento police said the roadway is expected to be closed for some time while they work the scene.

More updates to follow.