MANTECA (CBS13) – Thousands of Kaiser employees across northern California are walking off the job for the second day in a row.
Video shows employees striking outside the Kaiser Medical Center in Manteca — all to show support for hospital engineers who have been on strike for two months, demanding higher pay.READ MORE: Sacramento Police Department K-9 Returns To Duty After Being Stabbed
“We just want Kaiser to, you know, come to the table and actually try to bargain to come up with a fair contract that’s good for our employees and also safe for our patients,” said E.R. Nurse Tina Reaves.READ MORE: Yuba County Sheriff's Sgt. Recovering From Near Drowning During Encounter With Suspect Thomas Giboney
The health care system is taking steps to scale down some non-urgent services like radiology and lab work.MORE NEWS: Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted Of All Charges
It issued a statement Friday that read, in part:
“The union insists it receive much more in some cases nearly 2 times more than other union agreements covering Kaiser Permanente employees. We are optimistic that we can resolve the remaining issues with Local 39.”