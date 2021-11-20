STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 18-year-old male died following a double shooting Friday in Stockton.
Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 8000 block of West Lane on a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the teenager who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Stockton Police.
During the investigation, a second male, 31, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers believe the two victims are related to the same shooting.
At this time, there is no motive or suspect information, according to police.