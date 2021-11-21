GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A 28-year-old, Nicholas Reyes of Grass Valley, was arrested Friday for graffiti vandalism in and around the downtown area, said the Grass Valley Police Department.
According to the police department, they had been looking for Reyes for the past several weeks for dozens of reported incidents of vandalism.
Reyes was taken into custody and booked Friday afternoon for felony vandalism.
