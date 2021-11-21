SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We are saying “thank you” to a longtime colleague of ours. Weather Anchor Dave Bender just celebrated his 25th anniversary here at CBS13, and now he’s taking a break to enjoy the holidays before discovering what his next chapter has in store.

From storm coverage to everyday weather, Dave spent a quarter-century telling you what it was going to be like outside.

Dave also brought you his favorite ways to save money on “Save With Dave.”

Every holiday season, he showed off the most amazing light displays during the “12 Daves of Christmas,” and he ended the 11 p.m. news every night with his signature sense of humor.

Now, Dave has one last message for you:

“Wow! Where did the time go? Twenty-five years at CBS13 like a blink of the eye. But I do want to thank CBS13 for giving me an opportunity to bring the weather to you each and every day for the last 25 years. It has been a blast.

“Also, I just want to say thank you to, first-of-all, all the viewers. My career could not have been as great if I didn’t have great viewers like you tuning in each and every day. Also, thank you to all the weather watchers. Some of these people have been around longer than I have been at CBS13, so thank you for contributing to my weathercast each and every day. And of course, we can’t forget all the people with all the holiday lights, 12 Daves of Christmas personnel, people, my friends. Thank you so much for making that part of my journey amazing as well, and of course to all the anchors out there that I have been with on the anchor desk and making my time on that anchor desk truly amazing.

“So don’t call it retirement. Call it maybe a battery recharge. You just never know where I may end up again. Thank you, CBS13, for a great 25 years.”