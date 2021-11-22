FRESNO (AP) – A 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a Sunday night birthday party for a 16-year-old at an Airbnb rental in Fresno, police said.
Lt. Paul Cervantes said no adults were present at the party, which was advertised on social media and turned into a melee, the Fresno Bee reported.READ MORE: Thanksgiving 2021 Shopping: What Stores Will Be Open Or Closed?
Cervantes said the shooting occurred after a group was asked to leave the party. Police encountered a chaotic scene as people fled.READ MORE: Travel Rush At SMF; AAA Predicts Near Pre-Pandemic Level Of People Hitting The Road For Thanksgiving
The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery for a gunshot wound to her upper torso, Cervantes said. Her condition was unknown.MORE NEWS: Video Shows Driver Hitting Man After Alleged Road Rage Incident Near Davis
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.